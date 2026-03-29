Mumbai, March 29: Vivo is preparing for a robust expansion of its smartphone portfolio in India throughout 2026, with several high-profile launches scheduled across its X, V, and T series. Following the success of its previous photography-centric flagships, the company is set to debut the X300 series, alongside mid-range and performance-oriented models. These upcoming releases reflect Vivo’s strategy to maintain its dominance in the premium imaging segment while strengthening its hold on the competitive budget-premium market.

Key highlights for the coming months include the ultra-premium Vivo X300 Ultra and the feature-rich V70 FE 5G. Additionally, the brand is expected to introduce refreshed versions of its performance-led T-series to appeal to younger consumers. These launches come as Vivo continues to invest in local manufacturing and R&D to tailor its global hardware for the Indian consumer base. Realme 16 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications; Everything To Expect.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be unveiled in India in May 2026. Positioned as the brand's ultimate flagship, the device is tipped to feature a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 200x digital zoom capabilities. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and feature a 6.78-inch 2K Samsung E8 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The expected price for the premium flagship is likely to start from INR 94,999.

Vivo X300s

Vivo is slated to launch the X300s in India around June 2026 as a mid-cycle refresh to the X300 lineup. The smartphone will likely transition to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ platform and receive a tech upgrade including an improved V4 imaging chip for enhanced night videography. Aesthetic changes include a refined curved-edge design and a titanium-finish frame. The updated model is expected to be priced between INR 64,999 and INR 72,999.

Vivo V70 FE 5G

The Vivo V70 FE 5G is scheduled for its official India launch on April 2, 2026. This new entrant is positioned as a "Fan Edition" mid-ranger, expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. Key features include a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 200MP Ultra-Clear primary camera, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The V70 FE 5G is anticipated to carry a price tag starting from INR 37,999.

Vivo T5 Pro

The Vivo T5 Pro, a performance-oriented mid-range device, is expected to break covers in late April 2026. It is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. Specifications include a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display and a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera. The vehicle for Vivo's online-heavy sales is aimed at the gaming segment with an expected starting price of INR 26,999.

Vivo V70 Pro

Expanding its portrait-focused portfolio, Vivo is expected to unveil the V70 Pro in late April 2026. This device will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX9-series main sensor and a dedicated 50MP telephoto portrait lens with Zeiss optics. It is expected to include a slim 3D curved design and a 1.5K resolution display. The estimated price for the Vivo V70 Pro is between INR 48,000 and INR 52,000.

Realme 16 5G

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST. Marketed as a "Portrait Star," the device introduces an industry-first rear selfie mirror to help users frame high-resolution shots using the main 50MP Sony IMX852 rear camera. Despite housing a large 7,000mAh battery, the phone maintains a slim 8.1mm profile and weighs just 183g. It will also feature a 50MP front camera, a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 4,200 nits peak brightness, and an IP69 durability rating. The expected price is likely to be under INR 30,000.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India on April 2, 2026. This "Special Edition" model features a premium vegan leather finish in a striking "Crimson Reserve" colour with a gold-coloured frame. It is expected to be a modified version of the standard Note 15, likely carrying a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The device will house a 108MP primary camera and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is anticipated to be priced around INR 25,000.

Ai+ Nova 2 Series

New Indian brand Ai+ Smartphone is scheduled to debut its Nova Series on April 9, 2026. The initial launch will include the Nova 2 and the Nova 2 Ultra, which will be sold via Flipkart. The Nova 2 Ultra is expected to feature a unique customisable back-panel lighting system that responds to notifications and music. Both devices will run on the NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, focusing on privacy and local optimization. Prices are expected to start as low as INR 10,999 for the base model.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

Motorola is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable, the Razr Ultra 2026, in India during late April 2026. The device is tipped to feature significant memory upgrades, potentially offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for power users. It will likely be powered by a flagship Snapdragon processor and include an upgraded 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. While official pricing is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to target the premium foldable segment with a starting price of approximately INR 89,999. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks Suggest Early Adoption of LPDDR6 RAM and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 is officially confirmed to launch in India on April 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. Marketed as a "performance beast," the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and will feature a massive 9,000mAh battery—the largest ever in a OnePlus smartphone. Other highlights include a 165Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, support for 165FPS gaming in titles like BGMI, and an IP69 rating for extreme durability. The expected price for the OnePlus Nord 6 is between INR 32,000 and INR 35,000.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).