New Delhi, March 31: Airtel Thanks on Wednesday partnered with short video stories platform Firework to engage users with "Stories" format content. With this partnership, Airtel Thanks will now publish 30 second 'Stories' format vertical videos on their app, powered by Firework, the company said in a statement. Airtel to Seek Shareholders' Nod to Issue 3.64 Crore Shares to LMIL for Bharti Telemedia Deal.

"We are happy to have a partner like Airtel that has always kept customer delight at a core of their business strategy. This partnership validates our effort and lead the initiative to build a more decentralised ecosystem," said Sudarshan Kadam, Head of Partnerships and Growth, Firework India. "Airtel offers great value to its users with quality entertainment on Airtel Thanks and that is exactly what Firework enables as well," Kadam added. "With clean and exciting content Firework will assist Airtel Thanks derive deeper engagement through our open web network." said Kadam.

Firework in India has over 200 publishers, assisting each of them to optimize their presence on the web with the use of vertical short video web stories. Firework's web story technology is transforming how small businesses engage with their audience, driving towards deeper market penetration, the company said. Globally more than 70 per cent of social media users engage with "Stories" format content in the app ecosystem. The "Stories" format's popularity has resulted in greater engagement for every social app in recent past, the company said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).