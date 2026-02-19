Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a sharp condemnation of the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, labelling the sequel "hate propaganda" designed to incite communal polarisation. The remarks come just days after the film's trailer was released, sparking a fresh wave of political and social debate across the country. ‘The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond’ Trailer Out: Beyond Silence Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sequel Explores New Horrors Across India (Watch Video).

Pinarayi Vijayan Cites Threat to Secular Fabric as He Reacts to ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Trailer

In an official statement released Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijayan expressed grave concern over the film’s narrative, accusing the makers of deliberately targeting Kerala's reputation. He claimed the production is part of an agenda by "Sangh Parivar forces" to undermine the state's long-standing tradition of secularism and social harmony.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’:

"The release of a second part of The Kerala Story, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously," Vijayan said. He further characterised the creators as "enemies of the state" who use false narratives to portray the region as a centre of extremism.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Trailer – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan)

Trailer Sparks National Debate

The trailer for the sequel, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was unveiled on February 17. It opens with a provocative voiceover warning that India could become an "Islamic state" within the next 25 years.

Unlike the first film, which focused primarily on Kerala, the sequel expands its scope to include stories from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The plot follows three young women played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, who allegedly face coercion and forced religious conversion following deceptive romantic relationships.

Controversy Over Censorship and Content

During his address, the Chief Minister also questioned the consistency of film certification in India. He pointed out that while a film titled Beef was recently denied screening permission at a festival, "poisonous works" aimed at creating societal division appear to receive clearance without similar hurdles.

The makers of the film, however, maintain that the script is based on documented legal cases. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah stated that the film reflects an "all-India situation" and aims to give a voice to victims of forced conversions who have remained silent.

More About the Kerala Story Controversy

This latest clash mirrors the intense friction that surrounded the original 2023 film, The Kerala Story. At that time, the Kerala government and various opposition leaders criticised the movie for its claim that 32,000 women from the state had joined ISIS, a figure the producers later clarified was not backed by specific data. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Despite the legal challenges and calls for a ban, the first film was a massive commercial success, grossing over INR300 crore and winning two National Film Awards. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on February 27, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Pinarayi Vijayan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).