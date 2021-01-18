Amazfit, the Huami owned smartwatch maker officially launched Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e in the Indian market. Both smartwatches were introduced in China last December and were scheduled to be launched in India tomorrow. But these smartwatches have already been listed on the official Amazfit India website. Amazfit GTR 2e is available in three colours - Matcha Green, Obsidian Black and Slate Grey whereas the GTS 2e watch is being sold in Lilac Purple, Moss Green and Obsidian Black. Amazfit GTS 2 With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

In terms of specifications, Amazfit GTR 2e features a 1.39-inch AMOLED tempered glass display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. Both smartwatches come with BioTracker 2 PPG blood oxygen support, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring and stress monitoring.

Amazfit GTR 2e (Photo Credits: Amazfit India)

#DoMoreThanExist with features in our all-new #AmazfitGTR2e & #AmazfitGTS2e like: -1.65 AMOLED Display -2.5D Curved Bezel-less Design -Music Control -Blood Oxygen Monitoring -3 Unique Colours -Offline Voice Assistant -50+ Watch faces -90+ Sports Modes 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FaL7sq8Vhs — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) January 18, 2021

Both Amazfit GTR 2e & Amazfit GTS 2e get 90 built-in sports modes with smart recognition. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and the watch gets seamlessy connected with the Zepp app on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 running devices.

Amazfit GTS 2e (Photo Credits: Amazfit India)

The GTS 2e sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass, anti-fingerprint coating and a resolution of 348x442 pixels. Amazfit GTR 2e comes packed with a 471mAh battery whereas the GTS 2e is fuelled by a 246mAh battery. Both watches are 5ATM water-resistant and also come with an acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure and temperature sensor. Coming to the pricing, both Amazfit GTR 2e & Amazfit GTS 2e are priced at Rs 9,999 each.

