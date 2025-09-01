Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 is expected to start soon, as the festive season is approaching. The e-commerce platform has started to tease the event with “festive rush hours”, “early bird deals”, and “double discounts.” The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is known for offering massive discounts across categories like smartphones, electronics, and home products. The sale is one of the most-awaited online events in India. Customers are likely to see price drops and extra savings through bank offers. Flipkart Plus members may also get early access to the deals, likely 24 hours before the main sale. The BBD sale 2025 will offer a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Although the dates are not official yet, but as per a leak by tipster @heyitsyogesh, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale might begin around September 8 or September 10, 2025. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: E-Commerce Platform Teases ‘Blockbuster Deals’ Coming With Bank Offers; Check Details.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days official posters are out. What's your guess? When do you think the sales would start?👀 pic.twitter.com/14AFtr2oU9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 30, 2025

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date

Flipkart's Big Billion Day is expected to be early this year. Tentative date: 8/10 September — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 18, 2025

