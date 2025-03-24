New Delhi, March 24: Amazon is making big changes for its sellers in India. Amazon India is getting rid of the referral fee for products. The initiative is said to assist small businesses and promote the growth of sellers on Amazon. The aim is to help these businesses to grow and expand their presence on the platform. Referral fees are commissions that sellers are required to pay to Amazon for every product they sell on the platform. The fee is a way for Amazon to earn revenue from the sales made by these sellers.

As per a report of Money Control, Amazon India, the e-commerce platform, has decided to eliminate its referral fee for sellers on products priced below INR 300. The development is to expand its seller base in India. According to a senior executive at the company, the change will affect over 1.5 crore products across 135 different categories. Grok New Feature Update: xAI May Soon Allow Users To Access Real-Time Data on Voice Mode and Dedicated Button for Temporary Chats.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, mentioned that previously, a product like shorts priced at INR 299 would attract a fee of INR 130. However, with the new reduced charges, the fee for the same product will now be INR 70. Additionally, sellers who sell more than one unit at a time can expect to save over 90 per cent on the selling fees for the second unit. Apple Exploring Idea of AI Wearable Smartwatch With Cameras To Help Users Analyse Surrounding World With Help of Visual Intelligence: Report.

The e-commerce giant previously imposed a referral fee of 2-4 per cent on every product sold on its platform. Amazon has also reduced its national shipping charges for sellers who use its external fulfilment channels, such as Easy Ship and Seller Flex, by nearly 16 per cent, lowering the cost from INR 65 to INR 77 per order. The e-commerce company has also lowered the weight handling fees for lightweight items weighing under 1 kg by up to INR 17. As per reports, these updated fees will take effect starting from April 7, 2025.

