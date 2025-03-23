Cupertino, March 23: Apple is reportedly exploring ways to turn its smartwatches into an AI wearable. The tech giant is known for bringing innovative products to the market, such as Apple Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence. Now, a report has mentioned that the company may include cameras in the smartwatches that could analyse the surrounding world.

In 2024, Apple lost its wearable market in the first three quarters as Huawei and Xiaomi started gaining popularity. Reports suggested that Apple's shipments fell by 19% YoY due to losing the market to competitors. To sustain and grow its market position, Apple reportedly started working on wearable products like smart glasses, cheaper Vision Pro, and other devices. However, the launch of these devices would take time. iOS 19 Release Date: Apple Expected To Introduce Revamped Siri, Major Redesign in Interface and Other Key Improvements in Its Major Update in September 2025.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the AI wearable market grew, including different players such as Humane Ai Pin, which failed and Meta Platforms, which succeeded with its smart wearable glasses. The report mentioned introducing cameras to wearable devices could help them analyse the wearer's surroundings. It highlighted that Visual Intelligence tied to the Camera Control Interface helped users to get details of the world around them using artificial intelligence (AI).

The report mentioned that Apple's ultimate plan for its Visual Intelligence would go beyond the iPhone. It would be the core of all devices, such as AirPods with cameras, Apple Watch standard and Ultra series with cameras, and others. However, by adding cameras, the device may get thicker on a user's wrist, and they would not be useful for video conferencing as it would require a bigger display, according to a report. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

Bloomberg said Apple would need to upgrade its AI system to make other changes. It also said that the company would be able to develop its artificial intelligence (or Apple Intelligence) by 2027, making the integration of smart wearable devices with cameras possible.

