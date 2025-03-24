Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok is expected to soon receive an update to enhance its user experience. The upcoming features may include real-time data access and improved chat functionalities. Grok's Voice Mode will soon display a dedicated icon on the voice profile to access real-time information. Additionally, Grok for iOS may introduce a dedicated button for temporary chats, which may be located at the top right corner.

Grok New Feature Update

xAI is working on giving realtime data access to Grok’s Voice Mode. It will be visualised with a ⚡️ icon on the voice profile. Besides this, Grok for iOS will get a dedicated button for temporary chats on the top right. h/t @techdevnotes pic.twitter.com/kkVlq5xIZK — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 23, 2025

