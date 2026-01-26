Bengaluru, January 26: Amazon is reportedly preparing for another major round of layoffs this week, with job cuts expected to be announced around January 27. According to multiple reports and employee discussions on platforms such as Blind and Reddit, the latest phase could affect nearly 16,000 employees worldwide, marking the second leg of a broader restructuring drive that may eliminate close to 30,000 corporate roles by mid-2026.

If implemented as expected, the upcoming cuts would take Amazon’s total job losses well beyond the 27,000 layoffs carried out during 2022 and 2023. While the company employs around 1.57 million people globally, the current restructuring is focused squarely on its white-collar corporate workforce, which is estimated at about 350,000 employees. Amazon Layoffs 2026: Andy Jassy-Run E-Commerce Giant To Cut Thousands of Jobs Next Week Global Layoff Target; AWS, Prime Video To Be Affected.

What stands out in this round is the wider geographic impact. Unlike earlier layoffs that were largely concentrated in the US, India-based teams are expected to be hit harder this time. Corporate employees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are seen as particularly vulnerable, reflecting Amazon’s increasing focus on streamlining global support and operational roles. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta Lead New Wave of Job Cuts as AI Automation and Corporate Restructuring Reshape Industry.

The layoffs are expected to cut across several key divisions. Employees in Amazon Web Services, Prime Video, retail operations and the People Experience and Technology (PXT) division, Amazon’s internal HR arm, are reportedly among those at risk. Some employee posts suggest that individuals on performance improvement plans (PIPs) may receive advance intimation ahead of the broader workforce.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that between 1,000 and 2,000 employees had already received WARN notices in the US, a legal requirement ahead of mass layoffs. While Amazon has not officially confirmed the timing or scale of the cuts, internal chatter suggests the process could begin early in the week of January 27.

Amazon’s restructuring push began in late 2025, when it eliminated around 14,000 corporate roles in October. By the end of that year, a Reuters report said the company was planning to cut nearly 30,000 jobs as part of a wider organisational overhaul.

CEO Andy Jassy has previously said the layoffs are not primarily driven by financial pressure or artificial intelligence, but by the need to address excessive bureaucracy and layers of management created during years of rapid expansion. Still, automation and AI-led efficiency gains remain a key backdrop, as Amazon trims administrative and managerial roles to speed up decision-making and innovation.

