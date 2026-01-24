Mumbai, January 24: Amazon is preparing to initiate a significant second round of job cuts next week, moving closer to its stated objective of reducing its corporate workforce by approximately 30,000 roles. The upcoming redundancies, which could begin as early as Tuesday, January 27, are expected to be similar in scale to the first phase carried out in October 2025. This move marks the largest workforce reduction in the company's three-decade history, surpassing the 27,000 positions eliminated during the 2022-2023 cycle.

As per Reuters report, The layoffs are focused exclusively on white-collar staff, representing nearly 10% of Amazon's 350,000-strong corporate sector. While the e-commerce giant employs roughly 1.58 million people globally, the majority of its staff work in fulfilment centres and warehouses, which are not currently slated for reductions. This latest wave comes as a 90-day transition period for employees affected by the October cuts expires on Monday, during which they were permitted to seek internal transfers.

Divisions Impacted by Amazon Layoffs

According to sources familiar with the matter, the job cuts will impact several high-profile divisions within the company. Employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the retail operations team, and Prime Video are expected to be among those affected. Additionally, the human resources department—referred to internally as People Experience and Technology (PXT)—is also targeted for reductions as the company seeks to streamline its administrative functions.

While the specific number of roles to be cut in each department remains fluid, the overall goal is to reach the 30,000-worker reduction target first reported in late 2025. Amazon has not yet officially commented on the specifics of next week’s planned actions, though internal reports suggest that managers have been preparing for this second wave since the turn of the year.

AI Integration and Corporate Layoffs

The narrative surrounding these job cuts has shifted since they were first announced. In October, Amazon initially linked the reductions to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, describing the technology in an internal memo as the most transformative innovation since the internet. However, CEO Andy Jassy later clarified that the primary driver was a desire to eliminate excessive bureaucracy and reduce management layers that had accumulated during years of rapid expansion.

Despite this shift in messaging, Jassy has acknowledged that the corporate workforce will likely continue to shrink over time as AI-driven efficiencies take hold. Corporations are increasingly utilising AI agents to automate routine tasks and assist in writing software code, reducing the historical reliance on large middle-management teams. These savings are reportedly being redirected into research and development for further automation and generative AI projects.

Amazon Workforce Reduction and Culture

The ongoing restructuring is part of a broader "cultural reset" led by Jassy, who aims to return Amazon to the agility of a startup. By flattening the organisational structure and removing redundant layers of management, the company hopes to speed up decision-making processes. This initiative has been paired with a strict five-day in-office mandate, one of the most stringent return-to-office policies in the technology industry.

Affected employees in this new round are expected to receive a 90-day notice period on the payroll, similar to the support provided in October. During this time, they will have access to outplacement services and severance benefits as they transition out of the company. With Amazon scheduled to report its fourth-quarter financial results on February 5, these cuts signal a firm commitment to leaner operations heading into the 2026 fiscal year.

