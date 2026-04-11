Amazon has announced it will discontinue support for several early-generation Kindle e-readers starting May 20, 2026, impacting devices launched in 2012 and earlier. The move means these older Kindles will lose access to Amazon services, including the Kindle Store, account registration, and syncing features.

The affected models include Kindle 1st and 2nd Generations, Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation), Kindle 4 and 5, Kindle Touch, and the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite. After the cutoff date, these devices will function only as offline readers, allowing access to previously downloaded content but blocking new purchases or cloud syncing.

Amazon has cautioned users against resetting or deregistering their devices post-deadline, as they will no longer be able to reconnect to their accounts. This effectively locks users out of their cloud libraries on these older models. Amazon Launches the All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life; Check Price and Other Details.

To ensure continued access to digital books, Amazon is encouraging customers to switch to newer devices or use the Kindle app on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers. Users can still transfer personal documents to legacy devices via USB, though wireless features like “Send to Kindle” will be discontinued.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. While some users acknowledge the aging hardware and outdated connectivity, others have criticised the move as an example of planned obsolescence. Many of these devices rely on now-defunct 2G and 3G networks, making continued support increasingly difficult. Amazon Introduces Kindle Translate: AI-Powered Service Will Boost Kindle Direct Publishing Authors To Reach Global Readers.

The update reflects a broader industry shift as companies phase out legacy systems to align with modern security and connectivity standards, including 4G and 5G networks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).