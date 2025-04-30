New Delhi, April 30: Amazon has launched the Kindle Paperwhite today in India. It comes with the biggest screen yet for the lineup. The model features waterproof display with thin bezels. Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said, “We look forward to our customers unlocking stories from a vast selection of Indian and international titles available on Amazon with this latest Kindle.” The Amazon all-new Kindle Paperwhite price in India is INR 16,999.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the slimmest version of the Paperwhite so far. It comes with a lightweight design, and the device features a 300 pixels per inch display that is designed to be glare-free, which may allow its users to read comfortably. The new Kindle Paperwhite provides Indian customers with access to an extensive library of more than 1.5 crore titles available on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Specifications and Features

Amazon, a major e-commerce platform in India, has introduced an enhanced version of its Kindle Paperwhite. The latest e-reader comes with the largest display for Paperwhite, featuring a 7-inch screen to enhance the reading experience. Additionally, the device offers page turns that are 25% faster than previous models, which is expected to allow a smoother reading experience.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is equipped with advanced display technology that uses an oxide thin-film transistor. Amazon said, "that elevates the reading experience with sharper texts and images that pop off the screen." Readers have the flexibility to customise their display settings according to their preferences with features like adjustable warm light and a dark mode for comfortable reading. The latest model of Kindle Paperwhite is powered by a dual-core processor. It offers a storage capacity of 16GB. Additionally, the new Kindle Paperwhite offers a battery life of up to 12 weeks on a single charge.

