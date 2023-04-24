Mumbai, April 24 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a savage response to the verified tick mark of a few Twitter accounts getting restored for free. The micro-blogging website has restored the blue tick verification for accounts with more than one million followers on the platform, but Amitabh, who has a whopping 48.4 million followers, paid for the subscription. Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Ready To Fight It Out With ChatGPT; Can Generate and Debug Software Codes; More Details Inside.

Big B's Hilarious Way To Lash Back At Twitter Decision:

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶 ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ?? खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Now, he has asked the platform in a hilarious way about why he had to make payments despite having such a huge following on the website. Amitabh tweeted: "Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chahchi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar." Artificial Intelligence Tech Powered Microsoft Bing, You.com Threaten Google’s Search Dominance.

He added: "Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam?"

It was just last week, when the micro-blogging website took away the blue marks from several verified accounts. Big B gave it his own spin and asked about not getting the tick mar despite payment. A day later, when it was restored, he thanked Twitter and even wrote a song for Elon Musk, with a sprinkle of humour.

