Mumbai, March 30: Apple is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026, marking five decades since Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne founded the company in a California garage. Ahead of the milestone, CEO Tim Cook issued a commemorative message titled "50 Years of Thinking Different", reflecting on the company’s evolution from a niche computer manufacturer to a global leader in personal technology and services.

The anniversary comes at a pivotal time for the Cupertino-based tech giant as it balances its storied legacy with a future increasingly defined by artificial intelligence and next-generation hardware. iPhone 18 Pro Max New Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 2026 Launch.

Tim Cook Message for Apple 50th Anniversary

Thank you for celebrating 50 years of thinking differently with us at Apple Champs-Élysées, Pedro and Julian! Please send me that track! #Apple50 pic.twitter.com/hzix1Wr1Hh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 28, 2026

A Legacy of Personal Technology

Apple chief executive Tim Cook thanked DJs Pedro and Julian for their performance at the Apple Champs-Élysées store in Paris. The lively event formed part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations under the #Apple50 banner. In a post on X that included video footage of the vibrant gathering,

Mr Cook wrote: “Thank you for celebrating 50 years of thinking differently with us at Apple Champs-Élysées, Pedro and Julian! Please send me that track!” The personal appeal generated considerable buzz among fans and highlighted the creative spirit that defined Apple’s milestone events around the world. No product announcements or specifications accompanied the post.

In his open letter, Cook highlighted the foundational belief that technology should be personal, a concept he described as "radical" in 1976. He traced the company’s journey through its most influential products, including the original Apple II, the Macintosh, and the cultural shifts sparked by the iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Cook emphasised that while products like the Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro represent the current cutting edge, the company’s mission remains rooted in the intersection of technology and the liberal arts. He credited the global community of employees, developers and customers for transforming these tools into platforms for creativity and connection.

Focus on Culture and the "Rock Tumbler" Theory

During a series of recent interviews tied to the anniversary, Cook discussed the internal culture that has sustained Apple’s 50-year run. He noted that the secret to the company’s longevity is a "we do not look back, we look forward" philosophy, which he admitted made the act of reflecting for this milestone feel like "developing a new muscle".

Cook also referenced the "rock tumbler" theory of innovation, a concept popularised by Steve Jobs, where individuals with diverse viewpoints "clash" their ideas until they are polished into perfection. He asserted that this unique culture makes Apple "a party of one" in the tech industry, distinct from competitors that have pivoted through entirely different business models over the decades.

Looking Towards the Next Five Decades

While the April 1 milestone celebrates the past, Apple’s roadmap for 2026 suggests a strong focus on modernisation. The company is currently rolling out "Apple Intelligence" and has recently announced a multi-year collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini-powered features into Siri and iOS 27. Sir Paul McCartney Rumoured To Headline Apple’s Private 50th Anniversary Employee Event.

Celebrations are expected to culminate this week with an elaborate private event for employees at Apple Park in Cupertino. Reports suggest the "grand finale" may include a headline musical performance, continuing a series of anniversary-themed concerts and events held in New York, London and China earlier this month.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).