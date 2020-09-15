Apple has officially launched the new Apple iPad Air at $599 with availability starting from next month.
Apple has officially unveiled the new iPad Air in 5 new colors with Touch ID. This is the most powerful iPad Air introduced by Apple.
Apple iPad 8 is priced at $329, that can be pre-ordered from today onwards. Apple iPad 8 costs $299 for students.
After Apple Watch Series 6 & Watch SE, Apple has announced the Apple iPad 8. The 8th gen iPad uses Bionic A12 chipset that makes it 40 percent faster than the previous model. Tim Cook confirmed that Apple has 500 million iPads across the globe. And, around 53 percent of buyers of iPad are first time buyers of iPad.
Apple has introduced solar loop on the Apple Watch Series 6 that comes in seven exciting colours. Apple has also announced family setup feature on the Apple Watch Series 6 that enables parents to track their older adults.
The new Apple Watch Series 6 now gets Apple's 6th generation chipset making it 20 percent faster than the predecessor. Talking about the watch faces, the Apple Watch Series 6 will come with several watch faces so that users can select their favourite one.
Raising the bar each year, Apple now has officially introduced the Apple Watch Series 6. It is packed with new technologies including a new sensor. Apple Watch Series 6 now also comes in a Red shade. Users can now measure blood oxygen in just 15 seconds.
Giving more insight about the new Apple Watch, Jeff William addresses the fans and global media.
Apple, the global tech giant has organised the 'Time Flies' event today. During the event, Cupertino based smartphone maker is likely to introduce new Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020) & Apple Watch SE. It is unknown if the tech giant will launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series today. According to the reports, Apple might organise a separate event for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. 'Time Flies' launch event will be an online-only event & will begin at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST0 via Apple's official YouTube channel. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Here are the speculated products that Apple might reveal today. Apple Event Live Streaming: Apple Watch Series 6 & New iPads Expected to Be Launched Today.
Apple iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020):
Apple might introduce iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020) as the successor to the iPad Air 3. The new iPad is likely to carry a similar design to that of iPad Pro & could come with a better & larger screen-to-body ratio. iPad Air 4 might come with a touch ID-equipped home button that could lack the core features as compared to iPad Pro.
Apple Watch Series 6:
Apple's next-generation smartwatch is likely to get a built-in blood oxygen meter to measure oxygen levels, heart rate monitoring & pulse tracking. In terms of screen size, the upcoming Watch Series 6 could be launched in two screen sizes - a 40mm & a 44mm.
Apple Watch SE:
Along with Apple Watch Series 6, the company may also reveal a new affordable smartwatch. The watch will compete with the likes of Fitbit, Samsung & Huawei. The upcoming affordable watch is likely to be launched in two variants - a 40mm & a 44mm along with GPS support. Apple Watch SE is rumoured to lack on-display & ECG functionality.