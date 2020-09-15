Apple, the global tech giant has organised the 'Time Flies' event today. During the event, Cupertino based smartphone maker is likely to introduce new Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020) & Apple Watch SE. It is unknown if the tech giant will launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series today. According to the reports, Apple might organise a separate event for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. 'Time Flies' launch event will be an online-only event & will begin at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST0 via Apple's official YouTube channel. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Here are the speculated products that Apple might reveal today. Apple Event Live Streaming: Apple Watch Series 6 & New iPads Expected to Be Launched Today.

Apple iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020):

Apple might introduce iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020) as the successor to the iPad Air 3. The new iPad is likely to carry a similar design to that of iPad Pro & could come with a better & larger screen-to-body ratio. iPad Air 4 might come with a touch ID-equipped home button that could lack the core features as compared to iPad Pro.

Apple Watch Series 6:

Apple's next-generation smartwatch is likely to get a built-in blood oxygen meter to measure oxygen levels, heart rate monitoring & pulse tracking. In terms of screen size, the upcoming Watch Series 6 could be launched in two screen sizes - a 40mm & a 44mm.

Apple Watch SE:

Along with Apple Watch Series 6, the company may also reveal a new affordable smartwatch. The watch will compete with the likes of Fitbit, Samsung & Huawei. The upcoming affordable watch is likely to be launched in two variants - a 40mm & a 44mm along with GPS support. Apple Watch SE is rumoured to lack on-display & ECG functionality.