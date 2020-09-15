Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker has organised the 'Time Flies' event today. During the event, the tech giant is likely to launch the all-new Apple Watch Series 6 & new iPad models. Apple Watch Series 6 would be introduced as the successor to the Series 5 model. According to the reports, the company could also introduce an affordable watch that is likely to be called as Apple Watch SE. Apple might not launch the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series today & could host a separate event for the same. The online launch event will commence at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST) via Apple's official YouTube channel. Interested users can also watch the live streaming of the Apple event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Here are the rumoured products that the tech giant might reveal today. Apple Event on September 15; 'iPhone 12', 'Apple Watch Series 6', 'AirTags' Expected to be Launched.

Apple Watch Series 6:

The next-generation smartwatch is likely to come with a built-in blood oxygen meter to measure oxygen levels, pulse tracking & heart rate monitoring. The upcoming watch series 6 is expected to be powered by a faster processor to provide enhanced performance. The new Apple Watch Series 6 might get two screen sizes - a 40mm & a 44mm that debuted with the Series 4 in 2018.

Apple New Watch (Photo Credits: IANS)

Apple iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020):

The tech giant may also launch the successor to the iPad Air 3 i.e. iPad Air 4 aka iPad Air (2020). The new iPad could carry a similar design to that of the iPad Pro & might offer a larger screen-to-body ratio. In addition to this, the new iPad Air 4 may get a Touch ID-equipped home button & is likely to lack the core features as compared the iPad Pro.

Apple Watch SE:

The company might also introduce the affordable Apple Watch SE alongside Watch Series 6 today. The affordable smartwatch will lock horns with the likes of Fitbit, Huawei & Samsung. The new Apple Watch SE is expected to come in two variants - a 40mm & 44mm along with GPS support. The watch is tipped to get cellular models but users wouldn't get on-display & ECG functionality.

Apple One:

Apart from new iPads, Apple Watch Series 6 & Watch SE, the Cupertino based smartphone manufacturer is also likely to bring it's unified subscription offering. According to the reports, there will be several tiers to it that could include a basic version with access to Apple TV+ & Apple Music. Apple Arcade, Apple News+ & iCloud storage could be offered in expensive tiers.

