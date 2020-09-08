San Francisco, September 8: A keynote launch event of the Apple, similar to the recently held Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is scheduled on September 15. A statement issued on the events page of Apple's official website the event would be begin at 10 am (Pacific time) on the aforementioned date. Apple Likely to Discontinue iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone XR After iPhone 12 Launch.

The virtual event would be aired live from the Apple Park, based in the Apple Headquarters located in Cupertino, California. Speculations are rife that the much-awaited 'iPhone 12' could be launched by the company at the digital event.

Apart from the iPhone, the company is also expected to unveil the 'Apple Watch Series 6', 'AirTags' and new iPad model at the September 15 event.

According to reports citing company insiders, the iPhone 12 could be made available in four variants. The top model would be the iPhone 12 Pro Max, experts claimed, adding that the same would be available in 6.1 and 5.4-inch variants.

The Pro Max model is expected to feature OLED screens, 10-bit color depth support, 120Hz ProMotion for the displays. The pro version is also rumoured to have a 12-megapixel telefoto camera, as compared to a simple 12-megapixel wide ranging camera in the regular version.

The iPhone series of smartphones is one of the leading gadgets produced by the Tim Cook-led tech giant. The product under the iPhone series is eagerly awaited by customers across the world. The release of iPhone 12 was earlier expected to be delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

