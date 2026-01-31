Apple Faces AI Talent Drain as Top Researchers and Siri Executive Move to Meta and Google: Report

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Mumbai, January 31: Apple Inc. has faced a fresh wave of high-profile departures within its artificial intelligence division, losing at least four prominent researchers and a senior Siri executive. The exits come at a critical juncture as the company prepares to launch major AI-driven updates to its operating systems.

The recent departures include AI researchers Yinfei Yang, Haoxuan You, and Bailin Wang, along with Zirui Wang. In a significant blow to the leadership team, Stuart Bowers, a senior executive who played a pivotal role in Siri’s development, has also left the Cupertino-based technology giant. Tim Cook Gives 'Clues' on Global Memory Shortage Impact Following Record Apple Q1 2026 Earnings.

Apple AI Talent Exodus

The departing staff have quickly secured roles at Apple's primary competitors. Haoxuan You has joined Meta’s Superintelligence research division, while Bailin Wang is now focused on recommendation systems at the same company. Yinfei Yang has reportedly left to establish a new startup venture.

Zirui Wang and Stuart Bowers have both moved to Google DeepMind. This transition is particularly notable as Google DeepMind is currently assisting Apple in building the core AI models intended for an upgraded version of Siri, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Siri Leadership Changes

Stuart Bowers’ move marks the end of a long tenure at Apple, where he previously served as a top leader on the company’s self-driving car project. Most recently, he was tasked with enhancing Siri’s response capabilities, reporting directly to the new Siri chief, Mike Rockwell.

The loss of such experienced personnel highlights the ongoing struggle Apple faces in retaining top-tier talent amidst an aggressive global race for AI expertise. The internal shifts suggest a period of transition as the company reorganises its approach to voice assistant technology and generative AI.

Strategic Challenges and Outsourcing

Industry analysts suggest that Apple’s decision to outsource certain AI technologies to Alphabet Inc.’s Google has created friction within its internal teams. This reliance on external partners for core features has reportedly led to discontent among staff who favour in-house development. Tim Cook Gives 'Clues' on Global Memory Shortage Impact Following Record Apple Q1 2026 Earnings.

As the company works to integrate more advanced machine learning into its ecosystem, maintaining a stable team of researchers remains a significant hurdle. The ongoing talent drain to Meta and Google underscores the competitive pressure Apple faces to remain a leader in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).