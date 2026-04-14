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Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26.5 for supported iPhone models, focusing on system refinements and incremental updates to core applications. While the release does not introduce major new features, it consolidates several changes previously tested in earlier builds, including enhanced discovery tools in Apple Maps and further progress on end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. The update is currently limited to registered developers, with a public beta version expected to follow shortly.

The release is compatible with a wide range of devices, including the latest iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air, as well as older models dating back to the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE. Apple Smart Glasses in Development: Tech Giant Reportedly Testing 4 Designs for Wearable, Potential Unveiling Late This Year.

iOS 26.4 Beta 2 iPhone Compatibility

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13,

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Enhancements to Apple Maps and Discovery

A key feature being tested in this beta is "Suggested Places" within Apple Maps. This tool is designed to highlight trending locations and provide suggestions based on a user’s recent search history and location. The feature appears directly in the search tab, allowing users to discover points of interest without needing to enter a specific query.

Additionally, internal code suggests that Apple is preparing to integrate local advertisements within the Maps application. This update aligns with Apple’s previous indications that location-based ads would arrive within its navigation service this year. These ads are expected to be influenced by a user’s search activity and the specific areas they are currently viewing on the map.

RCS Encryption and App Store Changes

Apple has resumed testing end-to-end encryption for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in this latest beta. While the company previously confirmed that encryption would not be included in the iOS 26.4 public release, its return in the iOS 26.5 developer build suggests that the feature is being prioritised for a near-future rollout.

The update also hints at a shift in how subscriptions are managed on the App Store. New code suggests that developers may soon be able to offer annual subscription plans that can be paid in monthly instalments at a discounted rate. This would allow users to commit to a 12-month period while maintaining the flexibility of monthly billing.

EU-Specific Features and Device Connectivity

For users in the European Union, Apple is continuing to test features that enhance the integration of third-party accessories. These include support for Live Activities on external devices and improvements to proximity pairing. Furthermore, peripheral devices such as the Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad are now capable of maintaining their Bluetooth connection even when plugged in for charging.

The beta also includes a new Inuktitut keyboard and a "Year in Review 2026" feature within Apple Books, which allows readers to track their progress and earn reading badges throughout the year.

Data Portability and Security

In a move to improve cross-platform data portability, iOS 26.5 developer beta 2 offers users more granular control when transferring data from an iPhone to an Android device. Specifically, users can now determine how long message attachments remain shared during the transition process. Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track for September 2026 Debut Alongside iPhone 18 Pro: Report.

Registered developers can access the update by navigating to the Software Update section in their iPhone's Settings and selecting the 'Beta Updates' option. Apple recommends that users back up their devices before installing any beta software, as these builds are intended for testing and may contain bugs that affect daily performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).