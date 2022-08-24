Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, is said to host its highly anticipated event on September 7, 2022. During the event, Apple could launch the new iPhone 14 Series and iPad models. Apple iPhone 14 Series may comprise iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla model has been spotted on the BIS certification website. Apple To Reportedly Launch iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8 & Other Products on September 7, 2022.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, an Apple device with the model number A2882 is listed on the BIS certification website. Though the listing does not confirm the moniker 'iPhone 14', it is believed to be the vanilla model. Reports have claimed that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. The vanilla model is said to feature a 6.1-inch screen, whereas the Max model could sport a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models are expected to come with new updated camera technology. Apple iPhone 14's price might start at $799, whereas the Pro models could begin at $1,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).