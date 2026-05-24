Apple iPhone 20 Rumoured for 2027: Seamless Design, Under-Display Face ID, and 2nm Chipset Expected

New reports have emerged suggesting that Apple is planning a significant design overhaul for its 2027 flagship smartphone, which industry analysts believe may be branded as the "iPhone 20". This potential leap in naming, expected to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, mirrors the company's 2017 strategy when it bypassed the iPhone 9 to release the iPhone X, marking a new era for its mobile technology.

While the tech giant is yet to confirm these details, early supply chain reports and concept renders suggest the device is already in the preliminary stages of development. The proposed design appears to move away from traditional smartphone aesthetics, focusing instead on a completely seamless user experience that incorporates advanced display integration and the removal of all physical interface elements. iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 20 Specifications and Features

The most notable feature of the rumoured iPhone 20 is its quad-curved, near-bezel-less glass display. Reports indicate that Apple is collaborating with Samsung to develop a custom OLED panel that wraps around all four edges, creating a fully immersive screen. To achieve this minimalist look, the device is expected to integrate both the front-facing camera and the Face ID authentication system entirely under the display, effectively removing the Dynamic Island present on current models.

Furthermore, the design is tipped to abandon physical power and volume buttons. These are expected to be replaced by solid-state touch controls that utilise haptic vibration feedback to mimic the sensation of a mechanical press. These changes represent a significant departure from current hardware standards, focusing on a unibody glass aesthetic that emphasises fluidity and structural simplicity.

Internally, the device is anticipated to be powered by the 2nm A21 chipset, marking a further advancement in processing performance and energy efficiency. The camera system may also see a substantial upgrade, with reports pointing to a 200-megapixel main sensor equipped with enhanced high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring silicon-carbon battery technology to improve energy density and longevity.

Despite the ambitious vision, the project faces notable technical challenges. Engineers are currently working with display suppliers, including Samsung and LG, to mitigate brightness inconsistencies along the screen's curved edges. Furthermore, ensuring that the under-display Face ID and selfie sensors maintain high operational speeds and image quality remains a primary development hurdle before the device can move toward mass production. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 20 Price in India

As the device is not expected to launch until 2027, official pricing remains entirely speculative. However, given the advanced nature of the rumoured display technology, the 2nm chip, and the high-end hardware integration, industry analysts expect it to carry a significant premium. Based on current high-end flagship pricing models in the Indian market, it is reasonable to project that the iPhone 20 could start at a price point exceeding INR 160,000, depending on the final storage configurations offered at launch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).