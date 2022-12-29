New Delhi, December 29 : The foldable premium mobile devices are quite intriguing. These devices include a big display that can be folded down to offer a more compact sized device, thus blending the best of the worlds of large screen and convenient portability. Nevertheless, the foldable smartphones are very expensive given to the highly sophisticated tech that goes into making them, and hence one such foldable phone has been long expected from Apple, that’s supposed to be called the iPhone Fold.

Apple being a leading high-end smartphone maker is expected to offer a foldable smartphone, given the company’s love for small compact devices and the consumers' demand for large displays. In fact, Samsung, which is the leader in the foldable phones segment, has even jeered at Apple for not having a foldable device in its lineup. Now, reportedly a foldable iPhone is finally on the anvil. It is to be called the Apple iPhone Fold, and is likely to hit the global market by 2025, as per reports. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

The expected Apple iPhone Fold would feature a OLED display that’s obviously foldable. As per the reports, the design of this upcoming iPhone fold would be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and would come with a clamshell design only, at least to begin with. It is said that Apple is currently focusing on testing the hinge of the foldable device in order to make it functional and durable. Realme GT Neo 5 Primary Specs Leaked via Poster Prior Imminent Launch; Find All Details Here.

Currently, only a few companies offer foldable smartphones in the market including Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei, but the foldable phones are not yet highly popular, purely due to the high price and concerns regarding their durability. Nevertheless, as the tech improves, more and more companies are joining the fold and flip smartphone bandwagon. Apart from Apple, Google is also expected to bring in a foldable Pixel phone in the market in the near future.

