New Delhi, December 26 : Year 2023 is coming knocking at our door and we are all ready to say goodbye to the year 2022. This year added a number of very interesting and capable smartphone models to the Indian market. We offer you a comprehensive list of mobile phones of 2022 that are worthy of your money across the segments – from high-end to budget friendly ones.

Year 2022 has been abuzz with innumerable smartphone launches. As the year 2022 also marked the launch of the 5G network availability in India, we witnessed some fantastic mobile phone models coming our way. As we prepare to bid adieu to this year and say hello to a brand-new year, let’s take look back at some of the most notable smartphone launches in India in 2022.

Top 10 Smartphone Launches in India in 2022 :

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: This flagship iPhone model gets an all-new stunning design, enhanced astounding camera technology and Dynamic Island function to mark it apart from its crowd of rivals. It's gorgeous Sper Retina XDR display, A16 Bionic chipset and dust, water and drop resistant built are some of its most noteworthy features that ensure its huge fan-base. The Apple flagship smartphone model launched with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most fascinating smartphones that launched in 2022. The high-end smartphone comes endowed with the most comprehensive camera system comprising of fantastic quad camera with a primary 108MP lens and 100X zoom, an incredible 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a powerful Exynos chipset alongside a plethora of features to make it super alluring. Its price starts at Rs 1,31,999.

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro can be undoubtedly crowned as the best among all the other Pixel models so far. It boasts of a stunning design, a dazzling 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a superfast Google Tensor chipset and a top-notch triple primary camera setup with dual flash alongside an impressive battery life and ability to offer high performance without overheating issues. In a nutshell, it’s a really remarkable device that’s priced starting at Rs 84,999.

4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola’s new flagship model – the Edge 30 Ultra is a really striking smartphone which is braced to impress with the world’s first humongous 200MP primary camera. Apart from its wow worthy cam, it also offers a fantastic 6.67-inch P-OLED display and a powerful Snapdragon 8+ chipset. The flagship phone costs Rs 69,999 onwards.

5. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship handset is touted to be the most powerful model from its maker. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, an array of features and very capable cameras along with the signature premium design that OnePlus is known for, this phone is well worth its asking price that starts at Rs 66,999.

6. iQOO 9 Pro

The Vivo sub-brand iQOO’s 9 Pro is also the brand’s flagship smartphone that impresses with its robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, capable camera performance, a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display and very sleek and stylish design. The device comes with a starting price tag of Rs 69,990.

7. Vivo Y35

The Vivo Y35 is a lower mid-ranged smartphone that offers a pretty comprehensive package. It flaunts an appealing design and comes with good features including capacitive 6.58-inch LCD multi-touch screen and a big 5000 mAh battery pack to let you make the most of your smartphone. The smartphone is much easier on the pocket with tag of Rs 18,999.

8. realme 10 Pro 5G

The realme 10 Pro is mid-ranged handset that offers a complete package of cool looks and functionality. It offers a dual camera with a 108MP main lens, a crisp 6.72 display, a very sleek Ultra-thin 8.1mm design and a superfast fingerprint scanner to make it a commendable device for its price that starts at Rs 18,999 onwards.

9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a superb durable and premium design along with a true 5G experience. Its beautiful 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Dimensity 1300 processor and good camera performance. This mid-ranged smartphone model looks and feels more than its asking price that starts at Rs 28,999 onwards.

10. POCO M5

The Poco M5 is a pocket friendly, budget phone that comes with a nice hip design, a large 6.58-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a capable MediaTek Helio G99 processor, triple primary camera setup and a potent 5,000mAh battery pack. We say that’s packing big things with a small price tag that starts at 10,999.

The above mentioned smartphones are definitely worth checking out as per your preferred budget, if you are planning to buy a handset. These new devices have certainly added to the charm of the ever-growing Indian smartphone market this year.

