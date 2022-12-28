New Delhi, December 28 : Just at the beginning of the new year, realme is likely to bring in a new flagship smartphone model with an affordable price tag. This new handset is the realme GT Neo 5, and it is supposed to pack in some amazing specs and features.

As with most of the upcoming devices, the realme GT Neo 5’s primary specs and features have also been leaked out online, thanks to a poster. As per the leaked info that has been splashed on the web world, the phone is going to pack in some serious specs. Let’s find out the details. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

realme GT Neo 5 – Leaked Specification Details :

As per the reports, the realme GT Neo 5 is going to feature the coming with an incredible 240W fast charging support.

The device is said to be sporting a triple primary camera setup at its rear with the primary sensor being a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor along with some cool features.

The flagship smartphone will be getting powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The smartphone will also reportedly flaunt a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It would run on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the realme UI 4.0 skin.

The upcoming realme GT Neo 5 is expected to come with two battery variants – a 5000mAh battery pack with 150W fast charging support and a 4600mAh battery unit with the before mentioned 240W fast charging support. Redmi K60 Pro and K60 Launched in China; Check Out Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

Going by the speculated and leaked specs of the upcoming realme GT Neo 5, it seems to be a power and feature packed handset worth waiting for, especially if it really comes at an affordable mid-range pricing. As per the latest rumours, the new realme GT Neo 5 is scheduled to launch in China on January 5, 2023, which is just round the corner.

