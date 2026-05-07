iPhone 18 Pro CAD Leaks: Apple To Shrink Dynamic Island and Introduce Dark Cherry Colour Option in Major Design Refinement

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Early leaks and CAD renders for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max indicate that Apple is planning a significant refinement to its display cutout. According to industry tipsters, the "Dynamic Island" is expected to become visibly narrower, marking its first major update since debuting on the iPhone 14 Pro. The shift suggests that Apple is successfully moving internal sensors, such as Face ID components, beneath the display to maximise screen real estate.

iPhone 18 Pro Display and Cutout Changes

The leaked CAD files reveal a Dynamic Island that is narrower though potentially slightly taller than current versions. This adjustment is believed to be the result of a more compact sensor arrangement, reflecting Apple's long-term goal of achieving an uninterrupted full-screen experience. While not a total redesign, the change is expected to be immediately noticeable to users given the cutout's central position. iPhone 18 Pro Series: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Details Leaked.

Industry observers suggest that while Apple is prioritising sensor accuracy, this incremental shrinkage is a response to the wider industry push for under-display technology. This refinement serves as a middle ground before hardware can be completely hidden without compromising security or camera performance.

Camera Hardware and Rear Panel Design

Beyond the display, the iPhone 18 Pro series may feature a more pronounced camera plateau. Dummy units suggest a thicker camera bump, which experts believe is necessary to accommodate a new mechanical variable aperture system. This hardware upgrade would provide professional-grade control over depth of field and light intake, further distinguishing the Pro models from the standard lineup.

The rear of the device is also expected to undergo a subtle transformation. Leaks point toward a more uniform finish that blends the glass and frame more seamlessly, moving away from the existing two-tone aesthetic. This shift aims to provide a sleeker, more integrated look and feel for the flagship devices.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery and Weight

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly heavier and thicker this year, potentially exceeding 240g. This physical increase is reportedly designed to house a significantly larger battery, estimated to be in the 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh range. If accurate, this would provide the Pro Max with its best battery performance to date, supporting the power-intensive demands of advanced AI and high-resolution gaming. iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max 2026: Design, Camera, Battery, Display, India Price and Launch Date – Everything Leaked So Far.

iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options and Finishes

Apple is reportedly testing a fresh palette of finishes for the 2026 Pro lineup. These include a standout "Dark Cherry" burgundy shade, which is expected to replace previous seasonal hero colours. Other rumoured options include a muted "Light Blue", alongside refreshed versions of Dark Grey and Silver. Early testing has also allegedly included experimental "Coffee Brown" and "Deep Purple" tones as the company finalises its marketing strategy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).