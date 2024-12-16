New Delhi, December 16: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a foldable iPad. The Apple foldable iPad is said to feature a design that allows it to unfold into a device as large as two iPad Pros placed side-by-side, creating a new experience for its users. This upcoming product is rumoured to arrive around 2028.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is working on a foldable iPad. Apple has been said to be developing this product for a few years now, and they are concentrating on finding a way to get rid of the crease that appears when the device is folded. Regarding the launch of the foldable iPad, earlier speculations have indicated that it might be released between late 2027 and 2028. Reports now suggest that Apple is likely to launch around 2028. It is believed that the tablet will be a premium product and it could come with a higher price tag. Apple’s Chipset Shipments Increases 18% Globally in Q3 Amid Launch of A18 Chipset.

Apple's foldable iPad is anticipated to have a screen that is nearly 20-inch in size. The device is also expected to be compatible with iPad accessories, including the Apple Pencil. It is likely that the foldable iPad will likely combine features from Macs and iPads, and by 2028, the iPadOS might be developed enough to support macOS applications. It could make the device more versatile and useful for a variety of tasks. iOS 18.2 Update Released for Eligible iPhone Users, Brings Apple Intelligence Features, Siri Integration, Genmoji, Image Playground and More.

Additionally, multiple reports indicate that Apple is planning to launch its first foldable iPhone by 2026. There are predictions that the new iPhone will come with a unique design and advanced folding technology. It is expected to come with an OLED screen and the size of the display is anticipated to be between 7.9-inch and 8.3-inch. Additionally, the foldable iPhone is likely to include high-quality cameras and a powerful processor to enhance its performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).