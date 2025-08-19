Mumbai, August 19: Airtel has started offering its prepaid users free access to Apple Music. The move is significant amid the Spotify price hike. The Airtel prepaid users can avail of the offer via the Airtel Thanks app. Apple Music access will last for a few months, and after the recharge plan is over, the subscribers will have to continue the service to use the benefits. Apple Music Airtel prepaid plan is a good option if customers do not want to pay extra for the music streaming service.

Spotify recently hiked the price of its paid plan in India, affecting almost all the plans offered by the music streaming giant. Spotify charges around INR 20 more for its plans in India. Spotify subscribers will be informed by next month about the increase in the price. The platform offers its base individual premium plan in India at INR 139. The Spotify price hike has been announced globally. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

Apple Music Airtel Prepaid Activation: Step-By-Step Process

Apple Music free access can be availed by users via the Airtel Thanks app. They can enjoy free music streaming for six months to Apple Music, and then they can continue it by subscribing to the recharge plan provided by Airtel.

First, you need to go to the Google Play Store and download the Airtel Thanks app on your mobile device.

Then, log in to the app and find the "Curated for you" option.

Locate the banner that says "up to 6 months of Apple Music free" offer.

Now, to activate the offer, follow the instructions on your screen.

After that, the users have to sign in with an Apple account.

At last, activate the Apple Music Airtel prepaid plan by adding a payment method.

Apple Music subscription in India

Apple Music services are more affordable than Spotify's rival platform. The subscription plan starts at INR 119 per month for an individual user. The Family plan for multiple access with a single subscription is at INR 179 per month. The Apple Music Student Plan (requiring an ID card) is available at an INR 59 monthly payment. ChatGPT Go: OpenAI Launches New Affordable Subscription Plan in India Starting INR 399 per Month; Check Key Benefits, Limits and More.

Airtel Network Outage

Recently, the Airtel network outage affected several users across Delhi NCR and allegedly pan-India users. Many users reported not having access to voice services. They complained that incoming and outgoing calls, along with message services, were not operational. They posted "Airtel Down" on social media. Along with Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea), it also suffered network outages in India.

