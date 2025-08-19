Reliance Jio, India's top telecom company, has discontinued its cheapest plan, which cost INR 249 to the users and offered 1GB of data per day. The customers are now left with the INR 299 Jio prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB data per day and is valid for 28 days. The customers will have to spend 50 more INR for 28 days' validity; however, they will get 500 MB more data. On the other hand, Airtel and Vi offer a 1GB data plan, but it starts at INR 299. Airtel, Jio, Vi Down: Telecom Providers Face Network Outages Across Major Indian Cities, Users Report Issues With Calls and Mobile Data; Airtel Says Team Actively Working To Restore Services.

JIo Removes Its INR 249 Plan for 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data

Jio has removed its cheapest 💰 ₹249 plan (1GB/day). Now, the minimum prepaid plan starts at 📶 ₹299 (1.5GB/day) for 28 days. pic.twitter.com/0HZWGYdmuy — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 18, 2025

