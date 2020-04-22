Apple Reportedly Plans to Ramp Up iPhone Production by at Least 4 Percent Till March 2021

Apple (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hong Kong: Apple is reportedly planning to ramp up iPhone production by at least 4 per cent – translating into 213 million iPhones in the 12 months ending March 2021. Sources told Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday that Apple has notified several of its suppliers that it plans to boost iPhone production, "despite some suppliers' belief that orders could end up being significantly lower". Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely to Feature a TrueDepth Notch Sensor.

Production will be split between the newly announced SE and the fall's 5G lineup. An unnamed components executive was quoted as saying that Apple's production goal is "pretty bullish," and actual production could come in 10-20 per cent lower. Apple is expected to produce 200 million iPhones this year, about 10 per cent lower than the estimate before the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR Comparison; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Apple recently announced an entry-level smartphone called the new iPhone SE starting at Rs 42,900. Most of Apple's retail stores outside of China remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but "the idea behind the production boost seemed to be to ensure that Apple had enough inventory for the holiday shopping season". Apple shares were down 1.5 per cent to $272.57 on Tuesday morning.