Cupertino, January 22: Apple is set to significantly overhaul its digital assistant, Siri, by transforming it into a sophisticated artificial intelligence chatbot later this year. According to a report, the project, internally code-named 'Campos', represents a core shift in Apple’s software strategy as it seeks to close the gap with competitors in the rapidly evolving generative AI space.

The new chatbot will be deeply integrated into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems, effectively replacing the existing Siri interface. This transition follows the initial 'Apple Intelligence' features introduced in 2024, which received a lukewarm reception from users and industry analysts. By moving toward a chatbot-style interaction, Apple aims to provide a more conversational and versatile user experience. iPhone Sale Republic Day: Apple Smartphone Available at Effective Price of INR 47,990 During Croma Sale 2026; Check Offers on iPhone 17 and iPhone 15.

Apple Siri Chatbot Features

As per a Bloomberg report, under the 'Campos' initiative, Siri will offer both voice- and typing-based modes, allowing for more flexible interactions across different environments. The system is designed to handle complex queries and maintain context more effectively than the current version. The revamp is expected to be the flagship feature of Apple’s upcoming major operating system updates scheduled for release later this year.

To power these advanced capabilities, Apple recently secured a landmark partnership with Google. While Siri will leverage Google’s Gemini models, it will specifically run a high-end version comparable to Gemini 3. This custom implementation is known internally as 'Apple Foundation Models version 11', which is expected to offer performance levels far exceeding current mobile assistants.

Upcoming Apple AI Technology

While the software transformation remains the immediate priority, Apple is also exploring new hardware form factors to house its AI capabilities. Reports from The Information suggest that the company is developing a wearable AI-powered pin. This compact device is expected to be equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, and microphones to interpret a user's surroundings in real-time.

The rumored wearable, which supports wireless charging, is currently in the early stages of development. Although Apple has not officially confirmed the project, industry insiders suggest it could be released as early as 2027. This hardware push, combined with the 'Campos' software update, signals Apple’s long-term commitment to making artificial intelligence a central component of its ecosystem.

iOS 27 Update

Apple is planning a major overhaul of its operating systems with the upcoming iOS 27 update, which will reportedly transform Siri into a sophisticated, built-in AI chatbot across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Codenamed ‘Campos’, the new interface is designed to replace the traditional Siri experience with a more conversational and capable assistant powered by a high-end version of Google’s Gemini models, known internally as Apple Foundation Models version 11. Apple iPhone Fold Price, Specifications and Features.

This deep integration will allow the chatbot to perform complex tasks and provide more personalised responses, serving as the central pillar of Apple’s strategy to compete with rivals like OpenAI. The new system is expected to support both voice and text inputs, offering a significantly more versatile user experience compared to previous iterations of Apple Intelligence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

