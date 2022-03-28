With a strong focus on Web 3.0 gaming, the Metaverse and community education, the platform is fast emerging as one of the best. The web has undergone drastic changes over the years, and the applications of it today are completely different from its early days. The evolution of the web took place in three separate stages: Web 1.0, Web 2.0, and Web 3.0.

The first era of the Internet - Web 1.0 lasted around the first half of the 2000s. Then came the second phase - Web 2.0, which is the one that dominates the Internet at present. This brought in a lot of dynamic information, with anyone across the web interacting with each other. It opened up a plethora of opportunities which were never thought of earlier. Web 2.0 is all set to make way for Web 3.0 which is based on blockchain which decentralizes the control and ownership of the platforms by distributing it among the users, by the means of tokens.

Asteria Labs has taken deep interest in this new technology, which will eventually phase out the older one. It has been created by the founders of EthaliensNFT and DuhverseNFT, and aims at imparting the right knowledge about Web 3.0 and everything associated with it. By imparting the right knowledge about this growing technology which will take over the digital industry in a big way, they are trying to equip people to adapt it at an early stage. They are majorly focussing on Web 3.0 gaming and the Metaverse, which will amalgamate real world into digital world.

The creators of Asteria Labs strongly believe that there's a lot more that Web 3.0 has to offer and people need to be aware of its workings as the future will dwell upon this technology, which is gaining momentum steadily as many are getting to know more about it. The rate at which the digital assets' industry has been growing gives enough proof of how the technology is being adapted at a fast rate. The day is not far when Web 2.0 will completely cease to exit, paving its way for Web 3.0, and Asteria Labs is helping set up base beforehand by spreading accurate know how of its workings.