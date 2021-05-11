New Delhi: Taiwanese brand Asus on Monday said it has postponed all upcoming product launches on May 12, including the ROG line-up, owing to the lethal second Covid wave in India. The new ROG line-up included ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus 15 Duo SE, Zephyrus 15 and Zephyrus 14 laptops. The company was also set to unveil the ZenFone 8 smartphone series. Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Postponed Due to COVID-19.

"While we have been very excited to launch our new smartphone at same time as global, ASUS India's top priority in these challenging times is the safety of our customers, partners, employees and all other stakeholders in the fight against the virus," said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, Asus in India. "Hence we have consciously decided to defer the launch until the current scenario improves," Sharma added.

The company will disclose the new launch date once the situation improves. Asus ZenFone 8 series was likely to feature two phones Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip.

