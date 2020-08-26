Asus, the Taiwan based smartphone maker officially launched the Asus ZenFone 7 series. The series comprises of Asus ZenFone 7 & ZenFone 7 Pro. Both smartphones will go on sale in Taiwan soon. Key highlights of ZenFone 7 series are 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP triple rear cameras that can flip 180 degrees, 5,000mAh battery & more. Asus ZenFone 7 Series Launching Today at 11:30 AM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Asus’ Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, Asus ZenFone 7 series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, both handsets come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & an 8MP telescope camera. The camera setup is designed in such a way that it can rotate to the front till 180 degrees and when rotated rear cameras act as selfie shooters.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series (Photo Credits: Asus)

The ZenFone 7 smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset whereas Snapdragon 865+ powers the ZenFone 7 Pro handset. Asus ZenFone 7 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Zenfone 7 Pro device will be offered in 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series (Photo Credits: Asus)

Both devices are fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W direct charging support & run on Android 10 based Asus ZenUI 7 operating system. Coming to the pricing,

Asus ZenFone 7 Series (Photo Credits: Asus)

Asus ZenFone 7 costs TWD 21,990 (approximately Rs 55,775) for 6GB & 128GB whereas 8GB & 128GB is priced at TWD 23,990 (approximately Rs 60,848). Asus ZenFone 7 Pro 8GB & 256GB model gets a price tag of TWD 27,990 (approximately Rs 70,994).

