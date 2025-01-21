Taipei, January 21: Taiwanese tech company ASUS is reportedly planning to launch its Fan Edition smartphone, 'ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE,' soon. The reports suggested that it would be a budget-friendly smartphone that would be introduced in the company's popular gaming series. It is expected that ASUS's ROG Phone 9 FE was recently spotted on international certification websites, confirming its official launch soon in the smartphone markets.

Reports said that ASUS's new member in the ROG Phone 9 series was spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM website and Thailand's NBTC website. These websites showed the model number 'ASUS_AI2401_N', confirming that it would be launched in these regions. However, the listings did not confirm the Taiwanese smartphone maker's global or Indian launch plans. The reports also suggested that the same model was spotted on the GSMA certification website, which could confirm the building up of rumours and speculations about the model. Xiaomi WinPlay Engine Launched As Beta Enabling Players To Enjoy Windows Gaming on Android Tablets, Available Xiaomi Tablet 6s Pro 12.4 for Now.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE Features and Specifications

The upcoming ROG Phone 9 FE will likely continue the gaming design and look and likely offer AirTrigger buttons to help users better control gameplay. Besides, to tackle the overheating problem, the company is expected to include a 'heat dissipation' feature. The ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE may include AeroActive cooling accessories in the Republic of Gamers series.

The reports said that despite including these features in the FE variant, it may or may not include the Anime Vision display. In terms of performance, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering powerful gaming performance and multitasking at affordable rates. The reports hinted that the FE edition of ASUS ROG Phone 9 would likely resemble ASUS ROG Phone 8's design, specifications and features. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Tomorrow; Check Timing, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

ASUR ROG Phone 8 Key Features and Specifications

ROG Phone 8 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 5,500mAh battery with wired 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging support. It was launched with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS support. On the front, it packs a 32MP selfie camera. It offers UFS 4.0 fast storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

