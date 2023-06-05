San Francisco, June 5: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image featuring him as a baby. Twitter user @alifarhat79 posted the AI-generated image of Musk as a baby and wrote, "BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti-ageing formula, but it got way out of hand." To this, Musk replied, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much." New Twitter CEO: Linda Yaccarino To Take Over Today; Elon Musk To Focus On Tesla and SpaceX.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. While one user said, "Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla." Another commented, "Now Elon will be like I want to buy Disney."

'Baby Elon Musk' Photo:

Guys, I think I maybe took too much 👶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter CEO had hailed an AI-generated image of him dancing in an Indian attire, where his digital avatar was seen wearing a sherwani surrounded by people in traditional dresses. 'What Is a Woman?' Documentary Film by Matt Walsh Available for Free Streaming on Twitter, Elon Musk Wants All Parents To Watch It.

Musk's AI-generated image in a sherwani left several Indian Twitter users in awe. While one user said, "@elonmusk dancing on kala chasma! Let's sink it!" posted one Musk follower," another posted, "Magical country with some amazing traditions."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).