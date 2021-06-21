Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be launched in the country soon. Ahead of its launch, an early access version of the game was introduced by Krafton for several Android beta testers and users who had pre-registered it. The company has also confirmed that the battle royale game has crossed 5 million downloads during the early access period. As the game is about to make its re-entry into the country, it has already sparked controversy. Several people on the internet are demanding that the Indian version of PUBG should be banned by the government. PUBG Mobile Data Migration to Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here’s How To Do It in Simple Steps.

Moreover, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reportedly wrote a letter to IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT said on Twitter that after PUBG was banned last year, they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws.

As per CAIT, Battlegrounds Mobile India is not only a threat to the national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations. It would endanger India's national security and create a danger for the data and privacy of millions of Indian people.

CAIT has also asked Google to not allow Battlegrounds Mobile India developers to use its Play Store platform. Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to be a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile which was banned in India last year. It reportedly gets several features that are similar to that of PUBG Mobile.

