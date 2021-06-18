Krafton, the South Korean video gaming company is expected to launch the Indian version of PUBG Mobile game today in the country. Ahead of its launch, an early access version was made available yesterday to several beta testers and users who had pre-registered the game via Google Play Store. The early access version is not available now but Krafton has confirmed that it will make more spots available to those who are eager to play the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton Lists System Requirements To Play PUBG’s Indian Version.

As the game is about to make its entry in India, several gamers are concerned about their previous data from PUBG Mobile which was banned by the Indian government last year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players have a question whether they can migrate their data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI or not and the answer to this question is yes, they can. As the early access of the game was released based on slots, some users got their hands on it while some others couldn't.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Here's how you can migrate PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1. Head over to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India

2. Then Click on the Install option to download the BGMI beta version.

3. After successful installation, the app will ask you to login via Facebook, Twitter or Google Play.

4. After successful login, you will have to accept the privacy policy and terms of service

5. The next screen will provide you with an option to migrate your saved data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI and click on 'Yes'.

6. Then it will ask for your consent to transfer data to the 'New App'. Tap on the 'Yes, Please Continue' option.

7. Though logging in to the BGMI app can be done via Facebook, Google or Twitter, data transfer is available through Facebook and Twitter only.

8. Depending on the option you choose, whether Facebook or Twitter, the social media app will redirect you to the login page.

9. You will then have to enter your ID and password and the next screen will ask for your confirmation to transfer data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Ltd to Krafton.

10. Tap on 'yes' and you are good to go.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

It is worth noting that Krafton has confirmed that the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to BGMI will only be valid till December 31, 2021.

