Krafton, the South Korean game developer, has come up with new offers again this festive season. To celebrate Diwali, the company has announced bonus UC, lucky spin rewards for a limited time and extra benefits for its players. On Tuesday, Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page released a poster with a description that reads, "Bumper offers on UC! Get it now and engage in explosive action on the battlegrounds with your friends". Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile’s Mega Modes Soon.

BGMI players can purchase UC right away to get additional UC at no extra cost. Players can also get discounts on Lucky Spin, where they can get a chance to unlock new outfits, weapon skins, emotes, helmets and more. It is important to note that players will need UC to participate in the Lucky Spin offers. If users want to directly purchase cosmetics in the game, they can do so by using their UC. Users can purchase UC by clicking on the 'UC' icon in the main menu of the game.

Here are the prices of UC on both Android and iOS devices:-

For Android:-

UC Price 60 UC Rs 75 300 UC + 25 UC bonus Rs 380 600 UC + 60 UC bonus Rs 750 1500 UC + 300 UC bonus Rs 1,900 3000 UC + 850 UC bonus Rs 3,800 6000 UC + 2100 UC bonus Rs 7,500

Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers (Photo Credits: BGMI)

For iOS:-

UC Price 60 UC Rs 89 300 UC + 25 UC bonus Rs 449 600 UC + 60 UC bonus Rs 899 1500 UC + 300 UC bonus Rs 2,099 3000 UC + 850 UC bonus Rs 4,199 6000 UC + 2100 UC bonus Rs 8,500

Featured Lucky Spin rewards that will be available for a limited time include Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, Mecha Bruiser set and Pumpkin Cavalier cover. Moreover, players can also get Lucky Coins from Lucky Spins that can be reclaimed to unlock Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Nether Aristo set and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).