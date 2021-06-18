PUBG's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' is expected to be launched today in the country. Ahead of its launch, Krafton has updated the support page on the BGMI website revealing system requirements to the play the game, data transfer details and more. As per the company, a smartphone running Android 5.1.1 or above with at least 2GB of RAM will be able to play the upcoming battle royale game. These requirements rule out Android Go phones that have 1GB of RAM which includes Tecno Spark 7, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and others. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Expected Today, Will Allow Data Transfer From PUBG Mobile; Check Full List of Rewards Here.

However, a smartphone featuring at least 2GB of RAM could not provide the best BGMI gaming experience. PUBG's Indian version will come with several graphics settings that would require some boost in RAM and performance in order to play it seamlessly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The battle royale game is expected to come in Ultra-HD and HDR options, which 2GB RAM smartphones are unlikely to support. It is not just about the RAM but also the processor of the phone which should be good enough to support the top-end features in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Most smartphones in the sub Rs 20,000 range will be able to run the Battlegrounds Mobile India game flawlessly because they feature a good processor. Another requirement revealed by Krafton is a stable internet connection.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Though the company has not revealed the recommended internet speed, a connection with low ping and at least 4-5Mbps speed could be enough to play the game. The lower the ping, the higher the data transfer speed between servers. If you are concerned about your internet speed, you can check it on a speed test website. An early access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was made available yesterday for select beta testers and several pre-registered users and if you want to enrol for the beta version, Krafton has confirmed that it will bring more beta slots for people who are eager to play the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).