Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG's India version is expected to be launched in the country today. Yesterday, several users who had pre-registered for the battle royale game were able to get early access to it. Krafton, on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page confirmed that more slots will be made available frequently and users' in-game progress and purchases will be stored and available in the final version of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Expected Tomorrow, Netizens Share PUBG Memes & Images of Early Access to Online Game on Twitter.

Users who got early access to the game shared screenshots of the same on Twitter which showed that the game will be 721MB in size, in-game blood is green instead of red, the maps and the settings of the game seem to be the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The battle-royale game in still now available for pre-registration and can be launched anytime today. Ahead of its launch, several gamers reportedly have a question regarding their data from the PUBG Mobile. So it is important to note that Krafton on the support page of BGMI has revealed that it will allow Indian gamers to migrate data and game progress from the PUBG Mobile server through the 'Settings' menu in the game until December 31, 2021. Secondly, not all login methods will be currently available so not all data will be transferred from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Elite Pass Plus (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

A report has shared that although there are differences between PUBG Mobile and BGMI, there is one thing common and that is Royale Pass. BGMI players will get the Season 19 Royale Pass which is the same as that of the global PUBG Mobile Game. With the help of Royale Pass, gamers will get rewards like weapon skins, clothes, emotes and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Royale Pass will have two types - Free and Elite, the Free pass comes with a limited number of rewards whereas the Elite Pass brings exclusive gifts and rewards. The Elite Pass is further divided in to two - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The Elite Pass will cost 600 UC whereas the Elite Pass Plus can be purchased at 1800 UC.

