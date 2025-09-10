Mumbai, September 10: Krafton, a South Korean video game holding and publishing company, has banned over 4 lakh BGMI accounts in India in August 2025. Krafton India took this strict step with the help of its Anti-Cheat 4.0 technology, which enabled the company to detect and report cheats used by players.

In August, Krafton banned over 4.32 lakh BGMI accounts—up 24.8% from July 2025, when 3,46,636 accounts were removed. This is part of Krafton's effort to strengthen monitoring and enforcement through its anti-cheat drive. Most cheats detected were auto-aim hacks (18.2%), followed by wall hacks (13.8%), while the majority (67.9%) fell under "custom or modded cheats."

Other tricks included see-through hacks, unlimited ammo, no recoil, speed boosts, file tweaks, and skin mods. Ace-tier players accounted for the largest share of bans at 29.3%.

Anti-Cheat 4.0 Technology: How It Works

Krafton introduced Anti-Cheat 4.0 as a smarter, stronger, and fairer upgrade to track cheats more effectively. Compared to the previous version, it offers better detection of multiple exploits, stronger violation monitoring, and the ability to identify external hacking tools. It also sends players a real-time chat confirmation when they submit a combat-time report, assuring them that their reports are received. This ensures transparency and accuracy in flagging activities.

What This Means for Players

With over 3.46 lakh accounts banned in July and 4.32 lakh in August 2025, Krafton is showing its commitment to providing a fairer gaming environment. Anti-Cheat 4.0 not only enforces stricter bans but also improves trust among players through real-time reporting confirmations.

BGMI 4.0 Update Releasing on September 11, 2025

PUBG's crackdown coincides with a kernel-level anti-cheat update designed to detect suspicious activity at the system level and enforce real-time bans—a backbone of its 2025 security strategy. Meanwhile, BGMI 4.0 will launch on September 11 with the Spooky Soiree mode, featuring a haunted Wraithmoor Mansion, themed challenges, Pumpkin Zombies, and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight.

The update also introduces a flying broom, floating balloons, and new companions - Ghostie, which grants flight, shields, and healing, and Prankster Ghost, which allows eliminated players to keep fighting briefly.

