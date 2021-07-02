Battlegrounds Mobile India, the PUBG's Indian version has been finally launched in the country today. Krafton had announced the battle-royale game a couple of months ago and its early access version was made available to several pre-registered users last month. The company has now released the final version of BGMI. Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton Clarifies on Data Transfer to Chinese Servers, Check Details Here.

PUBG's Indian version is currently available for download to Android users only via Google Play Store. iOS users might have to wait for a few more days to get their hands on the game. Here's how you can install the battle royale game.

1. Head over to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

2. Type 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the search bar of the Play Store.

3. Tap on the 'Install' button and you are good to go.

Users who had pre-registered the game can update their app to get the official launch version from the Play Store.

Players who had pre-registered the game will get 4 amazing rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. System requirements to experience the game seamlessly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM in the mobile device.

