New Delhi, September 1: Krafton, the South Korean company behind PUBG Battlegrounds, is reportedly planning to expand its presence in India with new investments and long-term strategies to create another "hit game". As per reports, the company sees strong potential in India as growth in other regions, like China and the US, is reportedly slowing down. It is said that Krafton aims to use India as a key market for growth by using the popularity of its free-to-play games to reach more players.

The Indian government’s recent ban on all real-money online games has affected platforms like Dream11, MPL, WinZO, and more, forcing them to pause their main operations. However, it is said that Krafton’s business remains unaffected because its games are free-to-play, giving the company room to grow in India. As per a report of Financial Times, Krafton is reportedly exploring acquisitions in India as growth in China and the US begins to slow down. The company’s India head, Sean Sohn, is said to be leading these efforts and also plans to invest USD 50 million each year in the country. PUBG Mobile: G-DRAGON Collaboration Announced With September Launch Dates for PC, Console and Mobile; Check Details.

Sohn said in an interview that, "It is not easy to come up with a big hit like Battlegrounds again, but it is our key challenge to develop another hit game." Sohn reportedly said, "India is a tough market." He added that while users are hesitant to spend on new games, they tend to remain loyal once they "enjoy a game." PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 Launch on September 4, Will Arrive With New Features and Collaborations; Check Details.

As per reports, India is home to the world’s largest youth population, with around 65 percent of its 1.4 billion people under the age of 35. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be roughly one-fifth the size of South Korea’s USD 14.4 billion industry. However, the number of gamers in India reportedly grew 12 per cent last year to 444 million, with nearly a third spending money on games, as per a market researcher, Niko Partners. India has gradually become one of Krafton’s key markets globally, driven by the success of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

