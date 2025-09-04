New Delhi, September 4: BGMI 4.0 update in India has reportedly been rolled out in India by Krafton, bringing it a mix of limited-time fun and upgrades. As per reports, the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update introduces the limited-time Spooky Soiree Halloween event, along with a new vehicle and refined gameplay elements. It is said to improve weapon balance, strengthen anti-cheat systems, and enhance matchmaking stability. PUBG Mobile players are expected to experience smoother performance and a more competitive environment with these changes, and enjoy Halloween-inspired in-game events.

As per a report of Indiatimes, the BGMI 4.0 update has gone live in India, bringing the Spooky Soiree event for its players. Gamers are said to get access to new challenges, exciting rewards, and detailed patch notes aimed to keeping the gaming experience engaging and competitive. Reports also suggest that the PUBG Mobile 4.0 APK download is now available for Android users. PUBG Maker Krafton Plans Major Expansion in India With USD 50 Million Annual Investment, Says Report.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update Features

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update began rolling out in India on September 4, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST. The update comes with the Spooky Soiree Halloween event, a new vehicle, and several new features to make the game more engaging. As per reports, the Spooky Soiree mode introduces limited-time rewards, encouraging players to participate before the event ends. Krafton has also included major gameplay changes, like weapon balance adjustments, and stronger anti-cheat measures to create the gameplay smoother for BGMI 4.0 players. PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 Update To Launch With New 1v1 Duel Mode on September 5, Teases ‘Weekend Surprises’.

Gamers are reportedly getting new features, which include the Ghosty companion, which is said to assist teams with abilities like flight, shields, and healing during battles. Additionally, the Magic Broom has been introduced as a flying vehicle, while the Mortar weapon is said to transform combat strategy by enabling long-range explosive attacks.

