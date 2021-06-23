PUBG's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' ran into a controversy a few days ago when a report from IGN emerged online claiming that the online game is sending players' data from an Android device to a server in China. The report highlighted that the data was being sent to Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in Mumbai, the US and Moscow. Now Krafton has issued a clarification regarding the same. Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton Reportedly Lays Out Rules To Avoid Getting Banned Permanently.

In a statement, Krafton has said that it is fully aware of the recent controversy over data handling in regards to Battlegrounds Mobile India early access version. Like other global mobile games and apps, it also uses third-party services to bring unique features to the game.

While using these services, some game data was shared with third parties. It is important to note that Krafton's privacy policy fully reveals that the app may transfer some user data to migrate their accounts from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.

Krafton also reportedly assures to monitor and protect players' data if it is transferred to an unrecognised and restricted IP address ahead of the game's launch.

The company has also now released a small automatic update that can be downloaded when one boots the game's early access version. This update reportedly prevents the data from being transferred to a Chinese server.

