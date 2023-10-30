San Francisco, October 30: ChatGPT Plus members can now upload and analyse files in the latest beta, along with using modes like Browse with Bing without manually switching, allowing the chatbot to decide when to use them. In its new beta for ChatGPT Plus members, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has added more useful features. “With the new update, you can upload an image and ask to modify it. All in 1 prompt, 30 seconds. Goodbye Photoshop,” posted one ChatGPT Plus subscriber on X.

Users will not have to select modes like Browse with Bing from the GPT-4 dropdown, reports The Verge. The chatbot isn't limited to only text files, according to the report. This full-model version of GPT can directly chat about PDFs and you can also chat with data files and other document types, posted another ChatGPT Plus member on Threads.

“No longer requires selecting a model. It automatically chooses to start a web browser, run Python code, or use DALL-E to generate images based on the description's requirements within a conversation,” the user added. ChatGPT Plus is available for $20 a month, and subscribers get general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to generative AI chatbot ChatGPT. 'Browse with Bing' is now out of Beta and is officially available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

“Browsing, which we re-launched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use browse, and are able to choose ‘Browse with Bing’ from the GPT-4 model selector,” the company said in an update this month. OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.