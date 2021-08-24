New Delhi, August 24: The COVID-19 vaccination drive is in full swing across the country. Every adult is eligible to get a shot against the coronavirus. In an attempt to further ease the process, the Union Health Ministry and MyGov have partnered with WhatsApp to enable the booking of vaccination of slot via the Facebook owned instant messaging platform. Users can now book their vaccination slot simply by sending a WhatsApp message to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify the OTP and follow some quick steps for fix a vaccine slot. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp: Here’s How To Download Coronavirus Vaccination Certificate in 3 Easy Steps.

The Indian government had opened free of cost COVID-19 immunisation drive for all the adults on June 21 this year. Eligible people can get vaccinated at any CVC by prior booking of slot or through on-site registration. The vaccine booking for WhatsApp users have been further simplified now. Beneficiaries can book a coronavirus vaccination slot simply by sending a WhatsApp message on notified number and get themselves a booking. Scroll down for step-by-step guide for booking vaccination slot via WhatsApp. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: Here Is How To Correct Details Through Co-Win App.

COVID-19 Vaccine Now A WhatsApp Message Away:

Now you can book your vaccination slot on WhatsApp! All you have to do is simply send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify OTP and follow these few simple steps. Visit https://t.co/97Wqddbz7k today! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HQgyZfkHfv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 24, 2021

Here Is Step-By-Step Guide To Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Via WhatsApp:

Save MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk number +91-9013151515 as a contact in your phone

Use WhatsApp to send 'Book Slot' message on the aforementioned number

You will receive a six-digit OTP number via SMS

Enter the OTP to verify

Choose your preferred time, date, pin code for vaccination

Choose your preferred COVID-19 vaccine type

You will get a confirmation and the slot is booked

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India started from January 16,2021. In the first stage, health care, frontline and essential workers along with elderly people were given priority, however the immunisation process opened for all the adults in phased manner. The vaccination coverage has now exceeded 58.99 crore. So far a total of 58,89,97,805 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country in 65,03,493 sessions.

