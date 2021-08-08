New Delhi, August 8: The COVID-19 certificate can now be downloaded on WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app. People will now be able to get their COVID-19 vaccination certificates via WhatsApp within seconds in just few simple steps. The news was confirmed on Sunday by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Twitter, stating that COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries can now get their vaccination certificate on WhatsApp.

People who have taken the vaccine have to follow 'three easy steps' to get their vaccination certificate on WhatsApp, Mandviya said. “Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515, Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp, Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” he tweeted. Mix of COVID-19 Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin Yields Better Results Against Coronavirus: ICMR Study.

Here's the tweet by Mansukh Mandaviya:

Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. 📱 Save contact number: +91 9013151515 🔤 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp 🔢 Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds. — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp; Here's How to Download It Save the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on your Android or iOS smartphone

Open the chat box, type & send 'Covid Certificate'. If the number is linked with the CoWIN platform, the chatbot will ask for the six-digit OTP (one-time password) that could take up to 30 seconds to receive.

Enter the OTP in the WhatsApp chatbox with MyGov. The chatbot will confirm the candidate’s name. Select the option, and users will get the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in seconds.

In the WhatsApp chat window, if more than one person is registered, the user will be given an option to choose for whom do you want to download. You will have to type out the certificate you want. The WhatsApp Chatbox will send you your COVID-19 vaccination certificate which you can download and take a printout for future use. The COVID-19 certificates can also be downloaded from the CoWin app or the Aarogya Setu app. COVID-19 vaccination certificates have become mandatory for people planning to travel in India and abroad, students looking to go abroad, interstate travel and more. If you haven’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet, taking both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination should be at the top of your priority list.

