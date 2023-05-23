San Francisco, May 23: US-based satellite television giant Dish has confirmed that hackers stole the personal information of about 3,00,000 employees in a ransomware attack in February.

According to TechCrunch, the company said in a data breach notification filed with Maine's attorney general last week that while customer databases were unaffected, hackers accessed hundreds of thousands of employee-related records during the cyberattack. Fake ChatGPT Frauds: Fraudulent Apps That Resemble OpenAI’s Chatbot Exploiting Users, Earning Thousands of Dollars Every Month, Says Report.

The satellite television giant, which currently employs nearly 16,000 people, stated that former employees, employees' family members and a "limited number of other individuals" were affected by the data breach.

Moreover, the report said that this long-awaited data breach notification comes months after the company confirmed that hackers stole data from its systems during the cybersecurity attack without revealing whether customers or employees were affected.

In addition, the data breach notification confirms that hackers obtained driver's licence numbers and other forms of identification.

In its letter sent to those affected, the company noted that it has "received confirmation that the extracted data has been deleted", the report mentioned. Scammers Utilize WhatsApp, Telegram, To Con Indian Users.

Meanwhile, PharMerica, a leading pharmacy service provider in the US, which operates in more than 2,500 facilities across the country and offers over 3,100 pharmacy and healthcare programmes, has disclosed a data breach that compromised the personal information of nearly six million patients.

The company stated in a data breach notification filed with Maine's Attorney General that it discovered suspicious activity on its computer network on March 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).