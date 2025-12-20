Kochi, 20 December: The 52 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), India’s designated National Counter Hijack Force, successfully conducted a real-time, comprehensive anti-hijack exercise at Cochin International Airport (COK) as part of its continuing efforts to enhance national aviation security and crisis response preparedness.

The multi-agency exercise was initiated on 19 October 2025 and culminated in a high-intensity live operation during the night of 20 December 2025, during which 52 SAG commandos executed precision counter-hijack drills on an actual aircraft under realistic night conditions. The exercise was designed to validate operational readiness, coordination mechanisms, and response timelines in the event of a hostile aviation security threat. CISF Revises Posting Policy for Parliament Security, Extends Tenure to Four Years.

The simulated scenario involved a hijacked aircraft landing at Cochin International Airport, immediately triggering the activation of the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee (AEMC). The drill tested end-to-end emergency response procedures, including command and control, decision-making processes, inter-agency coordination, negotiation protocols, medical preparedness, and crisis communication systems, with passenger safety and minimal to nil collateral damage as the highest priorities.

The exercise witnessed exceptional cooperation and seamless coordination among a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including the Kerala State Administration, Kerala Police and Traffic Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Health Department and designated city hospitals, Fire and Emergency Services, Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines, ground handling agencies, and other aviation partners. All participating agencies displayed high levels of professionalism, operational discipline, and institutional synergy, contributing to the overall success of the exercise. Notably, all airlines operating at Cochin International Airport responded with great zeal and extended full cooperation, reinforcing a whole-of-aviation approach to security preparedness.

Specially trained NSG negotiators were deployed to engage the simulated hijackers with the objective of achieving a peaceful resolution. Upon simulated failure of negotiations, the National Counter Hijack Force - 52 Special Action Group (SAG) undertook swift, precise, and controlled intervention, demonstrating advanced close-quarter battle techniques, aircraft intervention procedures, and hostage rescue skills. The night operation highlighted the exceptional valour, tactical finesse, and professional excellence of NSG commandos while maintaining strict safety protocols. Kamikaze Drones: Indian Army to Buy 850 Kamikaze Drones Worth Rs 2000 Crore.

Following the exercise, Cochin International Airport, in coordination with all stakeholders, will conduct a comprehensive post-exercise debrief and evaluation to capture key observations, best practices, and areas for further enhancement. The insights gained will be used to refine emergency response plans, strengthen communication frameworks, and further improve inter-agency coordination.

The successful conduct of this exercise reaffirms the collective commitment of 52 SAG, NSG and Cochin International Airport to uphold the highest standards of aviation security, in strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, ensuring a safe, secure, and resilient aviation environment for passengers, crew, and all airport users under any eventuality.

